Nederland Police searching for 2 men accused of using stolen cards at multiple stores

The two men used stolen cards to make purchases at the Dollar General in Nederland, as well as the Little Caesar’s next door and J.C.’s Welding Wear in Port Arthur.

NEDERLAND, Texas — The Nederland Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of using stolen cards to make purchases at multiple stores in the area.

On Monday, April 17, 2023 at around 4:16 p.m., two men entered the Dollar General store at 1011 Nederland Avenue.

While in the store, they came in possession of a wallet with multiple debit, credit cards as well as identifying documents that didn't belong to them, according to a news release from the Nederland Police Department.

The two men used these cards to make purchases at the Dollar General, as well as the Little Caesar’s next door.

They also went to J.C.’s Welding Wear in Port Arthur and made a large purchase there, according to the release.

Officials are asking to please contact Detective T. Thompson with any information regarding the identity of these suspects at 409-237-6185.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

