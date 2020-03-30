NEDERLAND, Texas — A Nederland music store is asking for the public's help to identify a thief they say took two guitars late Sunday night.

In a Facebook post, Perry's Music shared a surveillance video of the person running through the store before picking up the guitars. The thief appeared to be wearing a pair of shiny pants and a cowboy hat.

A Yamaha APX600 Natural Acoustic/Electric guitar serial number ZY92660 and another Yamaha APX600 Old Violin Sunburst Acoustic/Electric guitar serial number ZY92690 were taken.

If you have information, you're asked to call Nederland Police Department at (409) 723-1516.

