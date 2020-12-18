Nederland man sentenced to 5 years probation after pleading guilty to animal cruelty

The 27-year-old Nederland man said he killed the bird because he thought his pregnant girlfriend was cheating on him.

NEDERLAND, Texas — A 27-year-old Nederland man will have to pay $500 fine and spend five years on probation after pleading guilty to an animal cruelty charge.

Hernan Hernandez is accused of beheading a bird, after police said he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend. The charge he faced for the alleged assault was dropped.

Hernandez said he had to kill the bird because he thought his girlfriend was cheating on him, according to court documents

It happened on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue in Nederland shortly after 7:30 a.m., in response to an assault on a pregnant woman.

Hernandez’ girlfriend, who was five months pregnant at the time, told responding officers that Hernandez assaulted her after killing her mother’s pet bird.

Hernandez showed the young women the dead bird in the trash can. He later took the bird out of the trash, ripped its head from its body, and threw it at the victim, according to court documents.

Officers found the deceased bird in the toilet. The victim stated that Hernandez killed the bird because he was mad.

From a probable cause affidavit:

On 12/18/20 at approximately 0731 hours, officer a. Bell, with the Nederland police department, was dispatched to 2900 Nederland avenue #513, Nederland, Jefferson County, TX in response to an assault against a pregnant woman. Involving family violence. The complainant, who is 5 months pregnant, stated her boyfriend, Hernan Cortez Hernandez, had assaulted her at around 1145 hours on 12/17/20. [The victim] also informed officer bell Hernan had killed her mother's bird prior to the assault. Hernan had originally showed her the bird as it was dead in the trash can. Later, Hernan removed the bird from the trash can, ripped the bird's head from its body, and threw it at her. Hernan later threw the bird in the toilet where officer bell found it. She stated Hernan killed the bird because he was mad.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.