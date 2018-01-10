NEDERLAND — The Jefferson County Criminal District Attorney, Bob Wortham, announced that Judge Raquel West sentenced Clifton Cisco, 35, of Nederland, to 20 years in prison for Possession of Child Pornography.

The case dates back to November 2, 2017 when Sergeant Thomas Hruskocy with the Texas Attorney General's Office received an online tip fom the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a Dropbox user had uploaded 64 files of child pornography.

Dropbox reported the child pornography to NCMEC.

Sergeant Hruskocy reviewed the tip and connected Cisco to the Dropbox account.

He then issued a search warrant at Cisco’s residence in Nederland on November 28, 2017.

Officers searching Cisco’s residence located his phone and found that he had images of child pornography and images of Cisco himself.

Cisco was later arrested and confessed to possessing the images.

Cisco was indicted on multiple cases of Possession of Child Pornography, and pled guilty on Monday, October 1, 2018 in the 252nd District Court.

He received five 10-year sentences to run concurrently.

Judge Raquel West sentenced Cisco to five additional 10-year sentences, to be served after the completion of the first 10 year sentences.

In total, Cisco must serve twenty (20) years before his sentences are complete.

Cisco must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

© 2018 KBMT