Nederland man pleads guilty to sexual assault of child

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 39-year-old Nederland man has pleaded guilty, in exchange for a 10-year sentence, to sexually assaulting a young girl.

Reynaldo Garza, Jr., 39, of Nederland pleaded guilty Monday morning before Judge John Stevens in Jefferson County's Criminal District Court.

As part of the plea agreement with prosecutors he will be sentenced to 10 years in a Texas prison and a second charge will be dropped.

Garza, who was indicted on the charges in March 2022, through his attorney waived his right to a pre-sentence report.

Garza assaulted the, then 14-year-old girl, at least three times in 2021, according to a probable cause affidavit.

On one occasion he made her take a "plan b" pill the day after assaulting her according to the affidavit.

Garza will also be required to register as a sex offender as part of his sentence.

