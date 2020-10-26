Nederland man pleads guilty to hitting, killing woman checking on driver in 2017 Eastex Freeway crash

Patrick Gordon Grandchampt entered into a plea agreement for 10-year adjudicated probation and a $1,000 fine in the 252nd District Court.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Nederland man pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter Monday in an incident that took the life of a woman helping at the scene of an accident in 2017.

Patrick Gordon Grandchampt entered into a plea agreement for 10-year adjudicated probation and a $1,000 fine in the 252nd District Court. He must follow conditions of his probation.

Although he entered into the plea agreement, he has not yet officially been sentenced as of the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 26. Court officials said he will be officially sentenced after a pre-sentencing hearing at a future date.

The accident happened when a black Ford Focus crashed at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2017 in the 4600 block of Eastex Freeway, Beaumont Police said in the initial news release. Other drivers stopped to check on the driver, but they had already fled the area.

Then Beaumont Police said Grandchampt, 33 at the time, hit Brandi Milliner, 37, in a Ford F-150.

Milliner was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Grandchampt was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail.