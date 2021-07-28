Nederland man indicted on 10 counts of possession of child pornography

All counts are third-degree felony offenses.

NEDERLAND, Texas — A 27-year-old Nederland man was formally indicted Wednesday on multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

A Jefferson County grand jury handed up an indictment charging Zachary Allen Simon with possession of child pornography, according to a probable cause affidavit.

All counts are third-degree felony offenses.

If convicted, Simon could face a 10-year sentence and a $10,000 fine for each offense.

Officials arrested Simon on Oct. 2, 2020 after they used an evidentiary search warrant that morning at a Nederland residence in reference to possession or promotion of child pornography, according to a police report.

The search warrant was the result of a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline. The report involved an upload of child pornography to an online storage account, according to a 2019 police report.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.