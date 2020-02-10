Nederland man in jail on 2.5M bond for possession of child pornography

If found guilty, the 26-year-old faces a maximum 10-year sentence and a $10,000 fine for each offense.

NEDERLAND, Texas — A Nederland man is facing a 10-year sentence after being arrested for multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

Texas officials used an evidentiary search warrant Thursday morning at a Nederland residence in reference to possession or promotion of child pornography, according to a police report.

Officials said evidence was seized and 26-year-old Zachary Allen Simon, of Nederland, was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on 10 counts of possession of child pornography. All counts are third-degree felony offenses.

His bonds total $2,500,000, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. If found guilty, Simon faces a maximum 10-year sentence and a $10,000 fine for each offense.

The search warrant was the result of a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline. The report involved an upload of child pornography to an online storage account, according to the police report.

Criminal investigators with the Texas Office of the Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators assisted in the search warrant.