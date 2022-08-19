Nederland man arrested in shooting outside Southwest Louisiana nightclub early Friday morning

His bond was set at $250,000 by a judge in Calcasieu Parish.

VINTON, La. — A 19-year-old Nederland man has been accused of shooting another man early Friday morning outside a Vinton, LA., nightclub.

Kaleb C. Harvey, 19, of Nederland, is being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a charge of attempted 2nd degree murder according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

His bond was set at $250,000 by a judge in Calcasieu Parish according to the release.

Calcasieu Parish deputies were sent to to the night club on Highway 109 South in Vinton at about 1:30 a.m. the release said.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his legs and abdomen.

Deputies learned that Harvey and the man were involved in a "verbal altercation" outside the club when Harvey got a gun out of his vehicle and shot the man several times the release said.

Detectives learned that Harvey had left the scene and may have headed to his home in Nederland.

Later in the morning deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office found and arrested Harvey the release said.

The wounded man was taken to a Southwest Louisiana hospital where he was immediately taken into surgery according to the release. He is listed in critical condition.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

