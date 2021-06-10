Nederland man accused of failing to stop and render aid after fatal auto-pedestrian crash

UPDATED:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a Nederland man on October 5, 2021 involved in the auto-pedestrian crash which occurred on September 26, 2021.

The driver has been identified as 38-year-old Zachary Highlander from Nederland.

Highlander was operating a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup when the crash occurred and is being charged with fail to stop and render aid, a felony.

No additional information is available for release at this time.



PREVIOUS NEWS RELEASE:

JEFFERSON COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that occurred on Saturday, September 26, 2021, on state Highway 347, north of Nederland.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 2:33 a.m., a pedestrian was walking on the improved shoulder of SH 347 at Third Avenue and was struck by an unknown vehicle.

The vehicle failed to remain at the scene and has not been located.

The pedestrian, identified as Nicole Robinson, 32, of Port Neches, was pronounced deceased on the scene by a Jefferson County Justice of the Peace.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the driver or their whereabouts to please contact the Lufkin DPS Communications Office at 936-699-7340.

The crash remains under investigation. No additional information is available for release at this time.