A rumored threat on social media at a Nederland middle school has turned out to be untrue.

Parents have been discussing the rumor of a threat to "shoot up the school" on social media but police and the district say there was nothing to the threat.

Nederland Independent School District Assistant Superintendent Dr. Stuart Kieschnick told 12News Tuesday that there was a rumor of a threat but that after it was investigated it was determined that there was nothing to the threat.

Nederland Police Chief Darrell Bush also told 12News that there was a reported threat on Monday but after investigating it they found nothing to the threat.

