Joyriding auto shop employees lead cops to bust Nederland Garage owner for meth possession

When police caught two shop employees out in a customer's car it helped them get a warrant to search the home of the shop owner.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland police say that an ongoing drug investigation led them to a little more than just drugs.

Police say that workers at Nederland Garage in the 2200 block of Nederland Ave were using customer's vehicles without their permission.

On Thursday when officers searched the home of the auto shop’s owner, William McCall, they found methamphetamine. He’s now facing drug charges.

Additionally, two of McCall’s employees are also facing drug charges after being arrested while taking a “joyride” in a garage customer’s car police say.

In November, that customer, Chelly Warrick, dropped her 2000 Toyota Camry off at the shop to be to get a water leak fixed.

McCall told her that the car should be ready for her to pick up by the end of the day and that he would call when it was ready, she told 12News.

Warrick never got that call at the end of the day.

“I awaited their call, I didn't receive a call till after the next morning at 10 o' clock” Warrick recalls, “The owner of the shop had told me that my car had been police impounded.”

She then learned that the shop employees, Kayla Sheldon and Whitney Williamson, were taking her Camry out for a ride when the were stopped by Nederland Police officers.

“I pulled up the police report, of them not only having one occupant in the vehicle, there was two,” Warrick said. “They both went to jail for prior tickets and one of them had got arrested for possession of drugs.”

Both Sheldon and Williamson are facing drug charges following that traffic stop.

Police say that traffic stop helped them get the warrant to search McCall’s home.

Warrick says she wants her mechanic and his two employees to be held accountable saying that she’s going to have to replace her car following the whole ordeal.

She’s looking to be reimbursed for towing fees and mechanic’s fees and pretty much the whole car.

“You can no longer drive it because the engine is ruined,” she said.

Warrick says she shared her story in hopes that it wouldn’t happen to anyone else.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.