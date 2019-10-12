NEDERLAND, Texas — After two recent attacks at Doornbos Park in Nederland, city leaders decided to address ongoing safety concerns by making multiple upgrades to the park.

Kenneth Young, who was was attacked by two men at Dornbos Park while walking his dog, found himself hanging onto every word inside Nederland council chambers. The attack left him covered in bruises.

"I wanted to hear the changes they were making at the park," Young said. "That could have happen to me anywhere. I'll still go everyday, I'm just not going as late at night."

Monday, the Nederland city council voted unanimously to change park hours.

the park will now open at 6 a.m. year-round and close at either 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. depending on the season.

Nederland city manager Chris Duque says the city has upgraded lights at Doornbos Park. Police also patrol the park more often and workers are clearing trees to increase visibilit in the park. Many say these are needed changes.

"There is definitely a police presence here. I don't feel unsafe," said Shevelle Thomas, who talks at Doornbos Park daily. "If we don't take it back and take possession of our park and be here and be active then we're just letting it go to these kinds of incidents."

The changes to the park hours are expected to go into effect in the near future.

