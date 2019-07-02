AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — The Avery County Sheriff's Department is investigating a report of a missing father and his 7-year-old son. Sheriff Kevin Frye tells WFMY News 2 the two were last seen Thursday morning at the child's bus stop.

Sheriff Frye says when the bus pulled up the father, Daniel Bledsoe, told the bus driver there was some mud in the area and the driver pulled forward a bit. Instead of boarding the bus, the driver said the dad and son got back into his SUV and left.

Bledsoe and 7 year old Wesley did not return home after leaving the bus stop, the sheriff says and when the child's mom checked with the school, they informed her that Wesley had never arrived at school.

Daniel Bledsoe was last seen driving a White 2007 Honda CRV. The vehicle has a damaged driver’s side front quarter panel with NC license tag: PJD-4208.

Wesley Bledsoe is approximately 4 feet tall and 50 lbs. with dark blonde hair.

Both Wesley and Daniel Bledsoe have been entered as Missing Persons. Sheriff Frye said at this time the boy doesn't fit the state's criteria for issuing an Amber Alert.

Sheriff Frye they have the child listed as "possibly" endangered based on some information from the child's mother.

If you know or have contact please contact Avery County Sheriff’s Office 828-733-2071