Naked woman leads Tyler County deputies on high-speed chase Monday morning

The woman was spotted doing about 95 mph along Highway 190.

WOODVILLE, Texas — A naked 28-year-old Orange woman was taken into custody Monday after leading Tyler County deputies on a high speed chase.

A 911 caller notified the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office at about 7:25 a.m. Monday that a naked woman was standing on the side of the road along FM 92 near County Road 3715 according to a news release from the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office.

A grandmother with her two grandchildren as well as a log truck driver pulled over along the highway to check on the naked woman according to the release.

Before deputies and EMS could arrive on the scene the naked woman, later identified as Lacie Cole, 28, of Orange, jumped into the grandmother’s car and drove off with the two grandchildren in the back seat the release said.

Deputies were notified about two minutes later that the two children were dropped off at the Dam B Jiffy Mart about a mile south according to the release.

About 15 minutes after the initial call, at 7: 40 a.m., deputies spotted the stolen car headed west on Highway 190 at about 95 mph according to the release.

Deputies and Woodville Police Officers chased the car through the streets of Woodville until the chase came to an end on Wheat Street in Woodville the release said.

The case is being investigate and charges against Cole are pending according to the release.

The children were returned safely to their grandmother.

