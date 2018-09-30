PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police say they are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a fisherman on Pleasure Island Saturday night.

The body of Khoa Dang Nguyen, 33, of Nederland, was found Saturday night in a truck just before 11 p.m. Saturday night when Port Arthur Police responded to a wreck near 1700 T.B. Ellison Parkway according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

When officers arrived they found Nguyen with multiple gunshot wounds in a truck that had crashed into a guardrail the release said.

Nguyen had been fishing near 3000 North Levee Road when he was shot, according to police.

Port Arthur Police believe Nguyen tried to drive away in search of help.

However, Nguyen ended up dying from his injuries and the truck ran off the road, hitting the guardrail.

The Port Arthur Police's Criminal Investigation Division is investigating as they continue to search for the suspect.

Fisherman in Pleasure Island tell 12News that the crime comes as a surprise but won't prevent them from continuing to fish in the area.

"The only thing you got to worry about out here is the gators jumping out," says fisherman Riley Holmes. "Other than that, nobody ever gets shot. I have never heard anybody get shot out here. Not on the North levee, South levee, none of these spots and none of that type of stuff."

"Even with me hearing about this, I'm not going to stop coming out here," says fisherman Jason Yeldon. "I've been coming here for three years and this is the first time I've heard about it."

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as we receive more information.

