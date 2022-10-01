Murder warrants issued for two Beaumont men in fatal December 28 shooting

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont police detectives have obtained murder warrants in connection with the late December shooting death of a man in the city’s west end.
Dexter Anderson, 25, of Beaumont, died December 28, 2021, after he was shot inside a car. Another person inside the vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.
Police have obtained murder warrants for Anthony Johnson, 18, and Joseph Lee Seymoure, 19, both of Beaumont, according to a Monday news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Police say the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Willow Glen Drive.
The victims then drove to a Citgo gas station nearby after the shooting happened, according to police.
Anderson was pronounced dead inside the car. The other victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.
Detectives are asking anyone who lives in the following areas to check their surveillance cameras between the hours of 8:30-9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28:
- Wooten Road (South of Washington Blvd to Oak Pointe)
- Oak Pointe
- 2100 block of Willowglen Drive
- Oak Dale
GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device
CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com
CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App
If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.
Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.