Murder warrants issued for two Beaumont men in fatal December 28 shooting

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont police detectives have obtained murder warrants in connection with the late December shooting death of a man in the city’s west end.

Dexter Anderson, 25, of Beaumont, died December 28, 2021, after he was shot inside a car. Another person inside the vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.

Police have obtained murder warrants for Anthony Johnson, 18, and Joseph Lee Seymoure, 19, both of Beaumont, according to a Monday news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Willow Glen Drive.

The victims then drove to a Citgo gas station nearby after the shooting happened, according to police.

Anderson was pronounced dead inside the car. The other victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Detectives are asking anyone who lives in the following areas to check their surveillance cameras between the hours of 8:30-9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28:

Wooten Road (South of Washington Blvd to Oak Pointe)

Oak Pointe

2100 block of Willowglen Drive

Oak Dale

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.