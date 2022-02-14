Murder trial begins for Vinton man accused in 2021 deaths of couple in Orange

Manks Melson has been held on $2 million in bonds since he was arrested less than a week after the killings.

ORANGE, Texas — The trial for the man accused in the January 2021 murder of an Orange County couple is getting underway this week.

Manka Alonzo Melson, 25, of Vinton, La, is accused of killing Aaliyah Gradnigo, 18, and Thalamus Livings, 23, early on Saturday morning, January 23, 2021.

Jury selection is underway Monday morning in Orange County's 163rd District Court where Judge Rex Peveto will hear the case.

Melson has been held on $2 million in bonds in the Orange County Jail since he was arrested less just over a month after the killings.

Testimony is expected to begin in the case Monday afternoon.

Last month family and friends of the couple gathered to hold a balloon release to mark the one year anniversary of their deaths.

Orange Mayor Larry Spears attended the release and gave the family a proclamation stating that September 4 would be Aaliyah Pairsh Day in the city of Orange.

More than a year ago officers responded to the 2300 block of Coronado Place around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, after the reported shooting.