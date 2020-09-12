Murder charge filed against man accused of leading police on chase with woman's body in car trunk

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man is facing murder charges have been filed after the body of a Houston woman was found in the trunk of a car following a chase in Beaumont.
Victor Campbell Jr., of Fresno, is accused of leading police on a chase that ended with the discovery of Briana Johnson's body in the car trunk according to investigators.
Preliminary autopsy results show that 28-year-old Johnson died due to "manual strangulation" according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, Sr.
Collins told 12News on Wednesday that Campbell is now facing a murder charge.
Texas DPS State Troopers in Chambers County tried to pull him over Saturday morning after a 911 caller reported him for reckless driving.
A trooper tried to pull him over, leading to a wild high-speed chase ended at the Treasure House of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in downtown Beaumont where police searched the car when it crashed and found a dead body in the trunk.
Friends said that Johnson and Campbell were in a relationship and they are surprised the confident and beautiful Texas Southern University student is gone.
Campbell is facing DWI charges, tampering with evidence and evading detention in a motor vehicle.