HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple people have been shot at a flea market in north Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Preliminary information is seven people have been shot and taken to nearby hospitals.

The scene is in the 8700 block of Airline Drive.

The details on this shooting are limited at this time. The scene is still active.

