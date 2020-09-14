Multiple masked suspects break into Beaumont ATM, police asking for information

Officers believe three or four people were involved, and say they used two unreported stolen vehicles in the theft

BEAUMONT, Texas — Investigators are asking the community for information after three or four people in full masks and gloves broke into an ATM at a credit union on September 10.

The suspects 'tampered with' an exterior ATM at DuGood Credit Union on Eastex just before 4 a.m. on Thursday. Money was taken from the ATM, and police say two unreported stolen vehicles had been used in the crime.

Officers found a white Chevy Suburban at the Family Dollar Store on Hwy. 105 and also received a call about a dark green Chevy Tahoe at the dead end of Alpine. Police say both were used in the theft.

If you know who these individuals are, you can send a private message, call Beaumont Police Department 409-832-1234 or if you wish to remain anonymous and be paid for your information, call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 TIPS app and submit your tip with your smartphone or tablet. You MUST remain anonymous and go through Crime Stoppers, not Facebook, to be paid for your information. Crime Stoppers is a separate, non-profit organization that helps Southeast Texas Law Enforcement agencies solve cases, as well as prevent crime.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

Beaumont Police Investigating a Theft from an ATM and Two Auto Thefts

Thursday, September 10, 2020 around 3:50 A.M., the exterior ATM at 7505 Eastex Freeway (DuGood Credit Union) was tampered with and the money was missing from inside. Officer’s discovered a suspicious white Chevy Suburban nearby in the 6000 block of Highway 105 at the Family Dollar Store. The vehicle had yellow paint transfer similar to that of the security bars protecting the ATM. It was subsequently discovered the suburban was an unreported stolen vehicle and had been used in the theft. Key holders for the credit union arrived shortly thereafter and advised that security footage showed the Suburban and a dark colored Tahoe at the credit union and involved in the theft between 3:45 A.M. and 3:48 A.M. A 3rd dark colored SUV was also in the area and believed to be a black Suburban. Officers received information about a suspicious vehicle at the dead end of Alpine. Officers located the 2nd vehicle used in the theft, a dark green Chevy Tahoe. It was also an unreported stolen vehicle. There were 3-4 suspects involved and they all wore full masks and gloves.