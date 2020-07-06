GALVESTON, Texas — It was a busy night for police and residents in Galveston where it looked more like a major holiday weekend.

The Galveston County Daily News reported one person, a man, was wounded in a shooting along Seawall Boulevard near 29th Street. Further information about the victim or any suspects in the case was not released.

There were multiple reports of gunfire late Saturday along the Seawall, including at the Joe’s Crab Shack, but there were no other injuries immediately reported.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents can call Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-TIPS.

Police officers also stayed busy dealing with traffic jams on the seawall, the Daily News reported. Multiple reports say some bars and car clubs promoted the revival of a beach party weekend, leading to the increased crowds.

Some residents in the area reached out on social media, warning others to avoid the seawall after rumors and concerns over a "riot." There were also some videos posted on social media where gunfire-like sounds could be heard in the background.

Police resorted to forcing some traffic off the seawall in an attempt to get vehicles and crowds moving. Over on Central City Boulevard a driver crashed into palm trees near 61st Street.

