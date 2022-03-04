Multiple guns, other items stolen from Waller County home found at house in Orange County

The homeowner told detectives that more than 40 guns and other items were stolen.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after multiple guns stolen from a Waller County home were recovered from a house in Orange County.

Detectives with the Waller County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a burglary that occurred at a home in the county. The homeowner told detectives that more than 40 guns and other items were stolen.

Most of the stolen items were found at a residence in Orange County near Beaumont, according to a Waller County Sheriff’s Office release. Arrangements were made with the owner of the Orange County home to retrieve the stolen property.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies and Waller County Sheriff’s detectives went to the residence and recovered the items.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

