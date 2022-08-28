Mothers 'infuriated' with lack of communication concerning former Evadale Little League president accused of sexually abusing their sons

"Our children have been in a nightmare every day."

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — The parents of children who say they were sexually abused by a former Evadale Little League president are frustrated with their wait for justice.

Adam Isaacks is being held in the Jasper County Jail following his December 31, 2021 arrest in Sabine County. He is facing eight combined charges out of two different counties regarding sex crimes against children.

Isaacks is charged with five counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child out of Sabine County. He is also charged with one count of indecency with a child and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child out of Jasper County.

In January 2022, Isaacks' bonds were raised to total $6.5 million.

Isaacks’ trial in Jasper County is set for November 14, 2022. A date for his trial in Sabine County has not been set.

Parents of children who spoke out about the alleged abuse are unhappy. They believe justice should not take this long and are pushing for answers from investigators.

"They have stolen something from our children and my baby, and that innocence, he'll never get back," one mother said.

Two mothers of boys who came forward about the alleged abuse said it has been hard to get information about upcoming hearings. They called the lack of assistance and communication from investigators and officials infuriating and exhausting.

"I shouldn't hear from another parent, third party, of a hearing date the day before, and that's been the case a couple of times,” one mother said. “I want to be there every single time to make Adam Isaacks uncomfortable."

The mothers claim Isaacks abused and groomed their sons since 2018.

"The Adam that was around my child was belligerent and acted more like a teenager and someone that had no morals or values," one mom said.

The boys have gone through therapy in order to help them heal and move forward. Both mothers feel the lives of their children have been forever changed.

"Our children have been in a nightmare every day," one mother said. "And it may not be all day, and sometimes they smile and they play, but that doesn't mean they're not hurting."

The parents said after their sons spoke out about the alleged abuse, Isaacks continued to prey on other boys for three weeks before his arrest.



"He had a routine before he even started with our children," one mother said. "He had a routine, and he knew exactly what to do. He knew how to groom not only the kids, but us as well and manipulate us."

The mothers believe Isaacks has shown no remorse.

"Right now, he doesn't feel like he did anything wrong, and he's sitting comfortably so where is his torture,” one mother said. “Where is his pain? Where is his having to look forward to the next day knowing that it could be the end?"

12News reached out to the Jasper and Sabine county sheriff's offices for comment but did not hear back.



Stephen Shires is set to defend the former Evadale Little League president. Isaacks has been removed from any involvement with the league.

