On Thursday, a Kyle mother was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death in 2017, according to the Hays County criminal district attorney.

Krystle Concepcion Villanueva, 27, was charged with capital murder in 2017 after the Hays County Sheriff's Office said she murdered and decapitated her 5-year-old daughter and stabbed her father-in-law multiple times.

According to the district attorney, blood tests showed alcohol and marijuana present in Villanueva's blood.

The district attorney said Villanueva told a 911 operator that she killed her daughter because "she asked for cereal."

"I've been in this line of work for over 43 years, 11 years as a homicide attack up in Travis. This is one of the worst cases I've ever seen, been a part of. It's probably the most horrific case in the history of Hays County. It's very sad," Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler said at the time.

The district attorney said the jury found Villanueva guilty of both capital murder and aggravated assault. She faces life in prison without parole for the capital murder charge and an additional 20 years for the aggravated assault charge.

