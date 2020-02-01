HOUSTON — Family members found a 79-year-old grandmother fatally shot inside her southeast Houston home late Wednesday, and now police are looking for her killer.

Police believe the woman was targeted because this was the second time officers responded to the home for a shooting report on the same day.

Family members found the woman dead at about 10:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Flamingo Drive. But Houston police were first at the home early Wednesday morning after it was shot up.

Family members said around 1 a.m. someone went to the woman's bedroom window and fired seven shots at her bed. The grandmother was sleeping on the opposite side of the bed that she normally does, and she was not hurt.

While the shots were fired around 1 a.m., it wasn't until 8 a.m. Wednesday police came to the scene because no one was wounded. And because it was New Year’s Eve, investigators weren't sure if it was celebratory gunfire or a targeted shooting.

But less than 22 hours later, police were back at the home after the woman’s daughter and grandson found her dead inside from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. In the second shooting, police said it appeared the shooter was inside the home, shooting the victim in her head at close range.

A side entrance to the home was found unlocked.

Family members tell KHOU 11 News the grandmother lived alone, but she often helped people in need, include homeless people in the area. She even had an attachment to her house with areas for people to shower and sleep.

At this time, police do not have a motive or suspect in the case. Police do not believe it was a robbery because nothing appeared to be disturbed or missing in the home.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information that could lead to an arrest or charges in this case.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter