The body of a woman found on Pleasure Island on June 13 has yet to be identified over a week after the discovery of the remains.

Port Arthur Police Detective Hebert said they have not yet determined the woman’s identity and that they are awaiting DNA testing. It is unclear how long this will take.

The woman, still referred to as "Jane Doe" and the circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation.

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam said the woman, whose body was found badly decomposed, died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Gillam cited the preliminary autopsy report.

The body was found in the 2900 block of highway 82.

The man who reported the body said he saw the remains lying in the middle of a gravel road as he was taking a shortcut to pick his wife up from work.

© 2018 KBMT