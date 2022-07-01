More than 16 grams of PCP found at Beaumont residence, 1 person arrested on unrelated charged

The investigations is currently ongoing and more charges are expected to be filed.

BEAUMONT, Texas — One person is facing charges and more are expected to be filed after police found what they believed to be drugs at a Beaumont residence.

Beaumont Police Narcotics, Special Assignment, SWAT and K9 unit executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 2200 block of Utica Street on Thursday, June 20, 2022 at 5 p.m.

Numerous complaints regarding the residence had been made suggesting drugs were being sold from it. After an investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant.

More than 16 grams of what detectives believe to be Phencyclidine, PCP, was found at the residence.

One suspect was arrested on unrelated charges. The investigations is currently ongoing and more charges are expected to be filed.



From a Beaumont Police Department release:

On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 5:00 p.m., Beaumont Police Narcotics, Special Assignment, SWAT and K9 Units executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 2200 block of Utica.

This residence had been the source of numerous community complaints of suspected narcotics distribution. Through investigation, Narcotics Detectives obtained a search warrant and the search yielded over 16 grams of suspected Phencyclidine (PCP).

BPD would like to thank our citizens for continuing to be vigilant and report criminal activity. Through cooperation and information provided by our citizens, we were able to put a stop to the distribution of this extremely volatile narcotic.

One suspect was arrested on unrelated charges. The investigation is on-going and charges are expected.

