BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office has released more names of those arrested and charged in connection with the Beaumont food stamp fraud case.

Beaumont restaurant owner Johnny Ray Coleman, along with 61 other people, have been indicted on fraud charges. Investigators say thousands of dollars in food bought with 'food stamps' was sold in a Beaumont restaurant. 

The 62 people are accused of electronic benefits transfer fraud, Jefferson County District Attorney spokesperson Leanne Winfrey said in a previous news release.

The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office has released these names of those who have been arrested since the indictments: 

  • Alicia Williams
  • Marva Lee (White)
  • Jamesha Joseph
  • Colleen Brown
  • Keriarnold Kelley
  • Andrea Robinson
  • Quelisha Knight
  • Toiy Jackson
  • Michael Baxter
  • Johnny Ray Coleman                                      
  • Paula Annice Almesticia 
  • Bridgette Brown
  • Cheryl Brown
  • Mark Brown
  • Khristie T. Carrier
  • Mary L. Carrier
  • Pleshette Carrington
  • Richard L. Charles 
  • Thyrza Bernice Guillory
  • Calvin J. Jackson  
  • Kamela Denise Labeaux
  • Christy Lynn Lapoint
  • Godfrey Saxon Nobles
  • Joshua Wayne Peltier
  • Deidra Leanne Pugh
  • Tonya Reed
  • Kaitlyn A. Smith    
  • Denisia D. Sykes 
  • Cheryl Trainer
  • Ashley Williams
  • Destiny Williams
  • Larry F. Williams

According to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Toiy Jackson is also in jail for an intoxication manslaughter charge from November 2018.  

Michael Baxter is also accused of violating his parole, and is charged with aggravated assault family violence according to the spokesperson.

A 12News file story reported investigators executed a search warrant at Coleman's Burger Deli, located at 4192 Highland in Beaumont based on information from the Texas Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.

