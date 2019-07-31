BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office has released more names of those arrested and charged in connection with the Beaumont food stamp fraud case.

Beaumont restaurant owner Johnny Ray Coleman, along with 61 other people, have been indicted on fraud charges. Investigators say thousands of dollars in food bought with 'food stamps' was sold in a Beaumont restaurant.

The 62 people are accused of electronic benefits transfer fraud, Jefferson County District Attorney spokesperson Leanne Winfrey said in a previous news release.

The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office has released these names of those who have been arrested since the indictments:

Alicia Williams

Marva Lee (White)

Jamesha Joseph

Colleen Brown

Keriarnold Kelley

Andrea Robinson

Quelisha Knight

Toiy Jackson

Michael Baxter

Johnny Ray Coleman

Paula Annice Almesticia

Bridgette Brown

Cheryl Brown

Mark Brown

Khristie T. Carrier

Mary L. Carrier

Pleshette Carrington

Richard L. Charles

Thyrza Bernice Guillory

Calvin J. Jackson

Kamela Denise Labeaux

Christy Lynn Lapoint

Godfrey Saxon Nobles

Joshua Wayne Peltier

Deidra Leanne Pugh

Tonya Reed

Kaitlyn A. Smith

Denisia D. Sykes

Cheryl Trainer

Ashley Williams

Destiny Williams

Larry F. Williams

According to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Toiy Jackson is also in jail for an intoxication manslaughter charge from November 2018.

Michael Baxter is also accused of violating his parole, and is charged with aggravated assault family violence according to the spokesperson.

A 12News file story reported investigators executed a search warrant at Coleman's Burger Deli, located at 4192 Highland in Beaumont based on information from the Texas Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.