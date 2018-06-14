HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says a mom is facing a child endangerment charge after she was allegedly caught shoplifting inside a Walmart.

The crime happened in the 24800 block of Aldine Westfield Road on Wednesday.

A deputy responded to the store and located the suspect, identified as Dimitric Knight.

Knight is accused of hiding over $70 worth of makeup in her purse as she attempted to leave the store without paying. Investigators also learned that during the crime, Knight left her seven-year-old son in the backseat of her vehicle for over 40 minutes.

"The vehicle was found not running, with temperatures above 90 degrees and only one window down approximately four inches," the deputy constable's office stated.

The child was treated on scene before being released to a family member. The stolen makeup was returned to the store.

Knight was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail on a charge of child endangerment. Her bond is set at $1,000.

