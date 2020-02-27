ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A mistrial was declared on Thursday in the case of a man prosecutors say sexually assaulted two children.

Jimmy Wayne Carter is facing two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child in Orange County.

The jury could not reach a decision in the trial, and a mistrial was declared just after 4 p.m.

He remains in the Orange County Jail, held on two $250,000 bonds. He's been there since his arrest on October 13, 2018 according to jail records.

The district attorney's office will have to decide if the case will be retried.

