BEAUMONT, Texas — *Editor's Note: The above video is from 2018.

A mistrial has been declared in the case of a man investigators say stabbed a man at the Motel 6 on I-10 in Beaumont.

Robert James Rodriguez of Beaumont is charged with aggravated assault after police say he stabbed Edgar Campos in August 2018.

The jury started deliberating just before 11 a.m.

The mistrial was declared late Thursday afternoon.

Another trial is set for March 9.

Campos was stabbed multiple times and had a skull fracture according to a previous news release from the Beaumont Police Department. Rodriguez told investigators he was defending his wife.

Police say Rodriguez assaulted and choked his pregnant wife the same day at the motel.

Rodriguez was arrested at a McDonald's near the Motel 6 shortly after the stabbing.

Also on 12NewsNow.com

Appeals court allows $3.6 billion in military funds for border wall

Get prepared before the storm: here's what you need to know

Iran crash: Ticket mix-up put wife on doomed flight, left husband at airport