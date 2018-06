Missing person’s body was found this morning in a field in the 2100 block of 3rd Street in Orange.

Orange Police Department spokesperson Captain Robert Enmon said the name of the deceased man is 68-year-old Calvin Nelson.

On officer on scene said they are trying to determine how he died and if there is foul play involved.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

