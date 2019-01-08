BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police and Jefferson County deputies have identified a missing 64-year-old Beaumont woman as the body found in a dumpster along Old Sour lake Road west of Beaumont almost three weeks ago.

The death of Judy Toronjo, 64, of Beaumont, who was reported missing on July 1, 2019, is being investigated by police and the sheriff’s office as a homicide according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Toronjo’s badly decomposed body was discovered by a Union Pacific employee in a dumpster on the rail yard property in the 10700 block of Old Sour Lake Road on July 13, 2019, according to previous reporting.

RELATED: 'Badly decomposed,' body found in dumpster at rail yard off of Sour Lake Road, sheriff's office says

Toronjo was identified during a preliminary autopsy according to the release.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release…

On Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 3:26 p.m., The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10700 block of Old Sour Lake Road in reference to a badly decomposed body being located in a dumpster.

Preliminary autopsy results have identified the victim as Judy Toronjo, a 64 year old Beaumont woman.

The victim was reported missing to Beaumont Police on July 1, 2019. BPD and JCSO Detectives are working together to determine where the homicide occurred and who is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit an anonymous tip online at www.833tips.com or by downloading the P3 tips app on your smartphone.