Beaumont Police report 15-year-old girl missing since Tuesday has been found

Police did not say when or where the teen was found.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A missing 15-year-old girl that Beaumont Police have been searching for since earlier this week is safe.

Abbie Marie Segien, 15, who was thought to be with Scott Joseph Courville Jr., 42, has been found according to a Beaumont Police spokesperson.

No other details on when or where the teen was found have been released at this time.

Police have been looking for her since Tuesday.

Currently police have not said if Courville is in custody or if any charges are being filed but say that detectives are continuing to investigate the case.

Police had been asking for the community's help in finding the teen and the man she was thought to be with.

Courville and Segien were believed to be on black mountain bikes and were thought to have been near the Plant Road area in Beaumont or the Hike and Bike trails police said earlier this week.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

