Teenage son of Michelle Roenz now charged with murder in her death, sheriff says

Tyler Roenz, 17, was arrested after a chase in Nebraska and police found his missing mother's body in the trunk of the car.

HOUSTON — The teenage son of a Humble mother who was found dead in the trunk of a car in Nebraska has now been charged with murder, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Friday. Tyler Roenz, 17, is also charged with tampering with evidence.

The two were reported missing Thursday after Michelle's husband, who is also Tyler's dad, came home to find a bloody, disturbing scene, including at least five human teeth, according to court records. His car was also missing.

Until now, Tyler was only charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, but sources told KHOU 11 that once he has recovered from injuries from the crash, he would be brought back to Harris County to face more serious charges.

Sexual assault charge

Tyler was out on a $15,000 bond at the time of his disappearance for a 3rd-degree felony charge after a high school student said he tried to sexually assault her during an attack in February. He appeared in court in April on that charge.

Court documents revealed he picked the alleged victim up from school and took her phone. According to court documents, when she tried to get it back, he became angry. He then ripped off her shirt and bra, bit her repeatedly on the back, punched her, groped her breasts and crotch, then tried to take off her pants before pushing her out of the car half-naked, court records said. He then kicked her in the face, causing a cut that required stitches.