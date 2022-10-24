Suspect in Methodist Hospital shooting was arrested by Dallas Police in March and Carrollton Police in June

Law enforcement sources confirm to WFAA that Nestor Hernandez was arrested twice this year while out on parole.

CARROLLTON, Texas — Nestor Hernandez was arrested twice this year while out on parole, law enforcement sources confirm to WFAA.

Dallas Police arrested Hernandez on March 9 for a parole violation during a minor accident investigation. He was released shortly thereafter.

Carrollton Police tell WFAA that its officers previously also arrested Nestor Hernandez, the man charged with capital murder in Saturday's Methodist Hospital shooting, in June.

On June 17, two Carrollton Police officers observed and recognized Hernandez walking though the parking lot of an apartment building located at 1910 S. Josey Lane while they were working a separate drug case. Officers were aware of a "full extradition warrant" for Hernandez from the Texas Pardon and Parole Board. The officers approached and detained Hernandez, who verbally identified himself to police.

The officers then ran a warrant check with dispatch to confirm his status and arrested him. While placing him in their police car, officers said, Hernandez intentional struck the roof of the vehicle with his head, causing a "slight dent."

He was booked into Carrollton jail without incident, then released to his parole officer.

According to the TDCJ, Hernandez was released for parole on his 2015 aggravated robbery sentence on October 21, 2021, with a special condition of electronic ankle monitoring.

TDCJ also confirmed that Hernandez was "granted permission to be at the hospital with his significant other during delivery [of her child]."

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by WFAA, Hernandez went to the hospital to visit his girlfriend, who had given birth to their child.

The warrant stated that Hernandez then began "acting strangely" and accused his girlfriend of cheating on him. The suspect started searching the room to see if anyone else was in there, according to the warrant. Hernandez then pulled out a handgun and hit his girlfriend multiple times in the head with it, the affidavit said.

Per the warrant, Hernandez then started making "ominous" calls and text messages to his family, and told his girlfriend, "We are both going to die today" and "whoever comes in this room is going to die with us."

The warrant stated that the first victim, Jacqueline Pokuaa, then entered the room and was fatally shot by Hernandez. According to the warrant, the second victim and a Methodist Hospital police officer were in the hallway and heard the gunshot. The warrant stated that the second victim then looked into the room to see the first victim's body, and was also fatally shot by Hernandez.

The officer then took cover and shot Hernandez in the right leg, according to the warrant.

Hernandez was then detained and taken to another hospital for treatment. He has since been charged with capital murder.