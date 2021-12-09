Man, woman arrested after meth, suspected fentanyl pills seized during traffic stop in Jefferson County

Police say they found blue pills that looked similar to illegally sold fentanyl pills, but further testing is needed to confirm.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man and woman from the Houston area are behind bars in Jefferson County for possession of a controlled substance, according to a Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office news release.

Christopher Andrews, 44, of Houston, gave deputies consent to search his vehicle after he was stopped Wednesday morning for speeding on Interstate 10 near Brooks Road.

Deputies found methamphetamine and a bag of blue pills in the car. Deputies said the blue pills looked similar to illegally sold fentanyl pills, but further testing is needed to confirm.

Passenger Samantha Redfearn, 33, of Crosby, also admitted to deputies that she had a bag of meth and meth paraphernalia in her pants.

Officials seized the contraband items and both Andrews and Redfearn were taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

They are charged with possession of a controlled substance and their bonds are set at $75,000 each, jail records show.

Recently, pills similar to the ones found in this search have tested positive for Fentanyl. These pills will be tested for identification. Illicit pills such as these are becoming more common in American society. They are particularly dangerous because they are sold on the streets and purported as one drug but in reality could contain a lethal amount of another.



