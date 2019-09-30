The Mesquite Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Zamaria Lovelace, 12, was last seen leaving an apartment complex located in the 2600 block of Franklin Drive in Mesquite around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police said. She is black, approximately 5-feet-three-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. The only photo police have provided is the main photo on this story.

She was seen with an unknown male suspect in what is believed to be a silver Chevrolet Cruze. She was wearing a black tank top, blue jeans and had thick red braids in her hair, police said.

A Chevy Cruze, the suspected vehicle that Lovelace was in with an unidentified man Sunday morning.

Mesquite Police

If anyone has any information about Lovelace's disappearance, please contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.

