MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Deputies are looking for a man who shot at officers Saturday night after he led them on a chase in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they were in pursuit of a vehicle when the driver, identified as Nolen Goodman, suddenly stopped in the 12300 block of FM 149 and fled. While Goodman was running away he allegedly shot at officers.

Thankfully, no one was hit.

A woman was in the car during the pursuit. She was detained on scene, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement in pursuit of vehicle. The vehicle stopped in the 12300 block of FM 149. The suspect exited the vehicle and shot at officers as he fled on foot. A female in the vehicle was detained. The suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans, white t-shirt and a shaved head.

SWAT officers and additional law enforcement were called to the scene to search for Goodman, but they were unable to locate him.

Nolen Goodman still at large after pursuit with law enforcement which ended with crash and suspect fleeing on foot, firing a gun at officers. Suspect has warrants and is considered armed and dangerous



No law enforcement officers were injured.

Goodman was last seen wearing blue jeans, white t-shirt and he has a shaved head, said deputies.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

It is unclear why deputies were pursing Goodman.

