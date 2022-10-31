Mauriceville suspect accused of hitting, killing Beaumont man with vehicle Sunday

The deadly incident happened at The Trace at North Major apartment complex.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Mauriceville man accused of hitting and killing a Beaumont man with a vehicle is charged with murder,

The deadly incident happened Sunday at The Trace at North Major apartment complex shortly around 2:30 a.m. It began as a disturbance between a Mauriceville man and a Beaumont man, officials told 12News.

The apartment complex is located at 3875 North Major Drive.

The suspect was identified as Max Lee Keath, 47, of Mauriceville. At some point, police believe Keath hit the Beaumont man with a vehicle.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with severe injuries, where he died that night. His name is not being released pending family notification.

Keath is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $1 million bond. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins has ordered an autopsy.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as information comes in.

