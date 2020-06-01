PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Monday morning.

Officers were sent to a Shell gas station in the 2500 block of Memorial Blvd just after 5 a.m. after the robbery was reported according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

A masked man wearing all-black entered the store brandishing a weapon, threatened the clerk and demanded money police said.

The man ran from the store with an unknown amount of cash the release said.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release…

On 1/6/2020 at approximately 5:03 am, Officers responded to 2549 Memorial Blvd. at the Shell gas station in reference to an armed robbery.

Officers determined that a male wearing all black and a mask entered the business with a weapon and threatened the clerk, demanding money.

An undetermined amount of cash was taken and the suspect fled on foot from the business.

This case is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.