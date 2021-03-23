The men are wanted on various charges of felonious assault, burglary, robbery and parole violations. Marshals say 1 is considered armed and dangerous.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The United States Marshals Service, the Toledo Police Department, Oregon Police Department, and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority are seeking information that would lead to the arrest of wanted fugitives Steven Liner, 35, and Charles Bishop, 25.

Steven Liner is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for parole violations with an underlying charge of robbery. Additionally, he is wanted by the Oregon Police Department for a robbery that occurred last month.

Charles Bishop is also wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for parole violations with an underlying charge of burglary. He has also been charged by the Toledo Police Department for felonious assault with a firearm from October 2020. Bishop should be considered armed and dangerous, Marshals said.

Liner is a 35-year-old white male, standing approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

Charles Bishop is a 25-year-old black male, standing approximately 6 feet, 3 inches and weighing approximately 175 pounds.

Family, friends, and associates of either fugitive are reminded that providing assistance could result in criminal charges.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these or any known fugitives are encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at: 1-866-4-WANTED or Toledo Crime Stoppers at 1-419-255-1111. Or text keyword WANTED and the tip to TIP411 (847411).