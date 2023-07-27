More than 11 years ago, his kids went viral. Now, he is back behind bars

Mark Shorten, 62, was arrested Wednesday night in New Caney. He faces two counts of sexual assault.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — More than 11 years ago, a man’s kids went viral when officials discovered they were living alone in an abandoned school bus. Now, that father is behind bars after he was accused of sexually abusing a child.

Mark Shorten, 62, was arrested Wednesday night in New Caney. He remains in custody Thursday morning and is charged with two counts of sexual assault, including continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age, a first-degree felony.

Some may recognize Shorten after he and his wife served time in prison for wire fraud and embezzling money from victims of Hurricane Ike in 2008.

While they were behind bars, their two children made national headlines after they were found abandoned in a broken-down school bus in 2012 in Splendora where an 11-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy were discovered living in deplorable conditions.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Child Protective Services were called out to investigate. Deputies learned the children's great-aunt was working 12-hour shifts to try and provide for them, so they were left unsupervised.

The children were later taken into CPS custody. Three months later KHOU 11 News was there as Mark Shorten was reunited with his kids after being released from prison.