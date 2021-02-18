Manhunt still underway, kidnapped South Carolina woman rescued after high-speed chase in Beaumont

The driver fled on foot when the chase ended near the Interstate 10 and Cardinal Drive split Thursday afternoon.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man who allegedly kidnapped a woman from South Carolina is still at large. Multiple police officers and state troopers are searching for him after a high-speed chase ended in Beaumont Thursday.

The chase started in Liberty and ended near the Interstate 10 and Cardinal Drive split around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 in Beaumont.

A witness called Liberty Police to report a stolen truck parked at a gas station on Highway 90 on Thursday after they had seen the truck posted on social media, Liberty Police Lt. Chip Fairchild said.

Liberty Police and Texas Department of Public Safety state troopers went to the gas station and saw the truck on the way to the store. When they tried to stop the truck, the driver sped off.

Sour Lake Police, Texas DPS and Beaumont Police all tried to spike the tires of the truck several times as the chase went from Liberty County on Highway 105 toward Beaumont.

Beaumont Police took out one tire on the truck, but the driver kept going, Fairchild said.

The driver fled on foot when the chase ended near Highway 69 and I-10.

Liberty Police investigators believe the woman met the driver online in South Carolina and she originally left the state with him voluntarily, Fairchild said.

Then he assaulted her and refused to let her leave, keeping her captive as he drove through Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Florida and Texas. She was listed as a missing person, Fairchild said.

Liberty Police said they plan to charge the suspect with kidnapping, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and additional charges once he is found.

Texas Rangers are handling the investigation since it is multi-jurisdictional, Fairchild said. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Beaumont Police and Lumberton Police are also involved, he said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.