Trial begins for man accused of fatally shooting Beaumont man in 2017

A jury in the 252nd District Court began hearing testimony Tuesday morning that will help them determine if the cops got the right guy.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont family who has been waiting since 2017 for justice in their loved one’s killing may soon have an answer.

Police said Deremick Hunter shot and killed Everett Mitchell Jr. in 2017. Mitchell's body was found at a home in the 5000 block of Brace Drive, according to a 12News file story.

OPENING STATEMENTS

The prosecution, in opening statements, told jury members they’ll hear testimony from the victim’s mother about a phone call she got from the defendant who told her that her son had been shot, from officers who said the defendant told them the shooter was a woman, and from witnesses that tell a different story.

The defense told jurors that they will hear about relationships between some of the key players involved, that the defendant and victim were drinking that day, and said the defendant is looking forward to explaining all that happened the day Hunter was killed.

Opening statements wrapped up at 10:45 a.m.

VICTIM’S MOTHER TAKES THE STAND

The first person to take the stand is the victim’s mother. She testified that her son and the defendant have been friends since elementary school. The mother said the defendant had spent the night with her son many times.

She said the defendant was at her house visiting her son the night of the shooting. They went outside and had a discussion in the driveway. She did not know anything had happened until she got a call saying a woman had shot her son. She gave tearful testimony as she described going outside and seeing her son lying on the ground.

OTHER WITNESSES TAKE THE STAND

Other witnesses to take the stand Tuesday include a man and wife who said they saw the suspect’s vehicle fleeing the area and a Beaumont Police officer whose body cam video was played in court. Audio from the bodycam contained conversations between police and witnesses.