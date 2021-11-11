Nederland man indicted for manslaughter after woman thrown from moving truck

Witnesses said Madison Martinez was arguing with the driver and fighting for something inside the truck.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 48-year-old Nederland man accused of pushing a woman from a moving vehicle in Port Arthur was indicted for manslaughter on Wednesday.

Lonnie Rodgers is charged in the death of 26-year-old Madison Martinez, who was found in the road with a head injury after she was seen fighting with the driver of a red Dodge truck, according to court documents. The argument happened at a gas station on Lake Arthur Drive.

Surveillance video from the October 15 incident showed "Martinez come out of or off the driver side of the red Dodge truck and on to the roadway," according to a probable cause affidavit. Martinez died on October 16 in the hospital.

Rodgers later admitted he was driving the truck and claimed Martinez was standing at his window when he drove off from Fuel Depot according to the document.

The affidavit says Rodgers quickly accelerated when he left the parking lot. Witnesses said there was something in the truck Martinez was fighting for.

Rodgers was arrested in early November as part of the "suspicious death" investigation. Rodgers' bond was set at $500,000 bond, according to jail records at the time of his arrest.