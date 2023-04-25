Man's upcoming sentence capped at 25 years after pleading guilty to sex crimes against children

If Randall Boudreaux had gone to trial and been found guilty, he would have faced anywhere from five to 99 years of life in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A man is set to soon find out what punishment he faces after pleading guilty to sex crimes against children.

Randall Boudreaux was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He appeared before the Criminal District Court in front of Judge John Stevens Tuesday.

Boudreaux entered into a guilty plea, and the agreement will cap his punishment at 25 years and drop the second charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He will be eligible for parole after he serves at least half of his time.

If Boudreaux had gone to trial and been found guilty, he would have faced anywhere from five to 99 years of life in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Boudreaux is set to be sentenced on May 22, 2023. Judge Stevens ordered a pre-sentencing report.

Boudreaux will have to register as a sex offender.

