Port Arthur Police investigating 'suspicious' death of 22-year-old man

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are investigating the "suspicious" death of a 22-year-old man found behind a Port Arthur shopping center.

Officers were sent to the Jefferson City Shopping Center in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway on Friday afternoon, June 2, 2023 at about 4:30 p.m. due to a report of an unresponsive man according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

When they got there, officers found Khayman Davis, 22, behind the shopping center the release said.

Davis was taken by ambulance to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas where he died on June 4, 2023.

The cause of Davis' death is unknown and an autopsy has been ordered by Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, Jr..

Police ask that anyone who knows where Davis may have been before or on Friday, June 2, 2023, call Detective Cater at 409-983-8631,

The Port Arthur Police Department's criminal investigations division is continuing to investigate Davis' death.

Funeral arrangements for Davis are being handled by Melancon's Funeral Home in Nederland.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

