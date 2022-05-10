Police investigating after man's body found inside a home after Tuesday evening shooting in Port Arthur

At this time, there are no potential suspects because the investigation is still in its early stages.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police are investigating the death of a man after a Tuesday evening shooting in Port Arthur.

Detective Mike Hebert told 12News a call regarding a shooting came in around 5 p.m. Police found the body of a man inside of a home on the 1600 block of Maple Avenue.

Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam was called to the scene and pronounced the man dead. Judge Gillam ordered an autopsy.

Detective Hebert said at this time, there are no potential suspects because the investigation is still in its early stages.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

